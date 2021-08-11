'Eternals' Star Gemma Chan Speaks out on Her Controversial 'Sherlock' Episode
Gemma Chan is looking back on her controversial role in a 2010 episode of the BBC series Sherlock as she reflects on how Hollywood is changing for Asian actors. The Eternals star, 38, opened up to Vogue about the episode in Season 1 titled "The Blind Banker" in which she played a Chinese pottery expert who is discovered to have formerly been part of the Black Lotus Tong gang — a role criticized by many as "racially tone-deaf."popculture.com
