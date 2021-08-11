'Eternals' Star Gemma Chan Speaks out on Her Controversial 'Sherlock' Episode

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Beauty for me is about self-care, and having some time for yourself during the day,” says Gemma Chan—even if that time is only a couple of moments, as is the case for her own less-is-more complexion routine. “My mom was very keen on skin care and beauty, and she got me started in my teens cleansing, toning, [and] moisturizing,” she recalls. “That was her number one rule: always make sure you look after your skin.” Now, at 38, the English actress and Crazy Rich Asians star continues to heed her mother’s advice—some days more successfully than others, she adds with a laugh—by way of a hyaluronic acid serum, a caffeine-infused eye cream, and Augustinus Bader’s cult moisturizer (not to mention a few depuffing tools, including a vibrating eye massager from Foreo).