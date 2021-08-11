Cancel
Durango, CO

12 cases, 3 deaths linked to COVID outbreak in Durango

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak associated with a Durango car dealership has led to three deaths and infected another 12 people, local health authorities say.

San Juan Basin Public Health issued a statement on the outbreak related to the Nissan of Durango dealership on Tuesday, The Durango Herald reports. Five of the cases stem from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, and two are so-called “breakthrough” cases involving fully vaccinated people, the agency said.

The first case related with the outbreak was identified on June 19.

The health agency told the Herald that the addition of new cases to its outbreak report doesn’t mean that staff or contractors at the business are currently ill. It said mitigation measures have been implemented at the dealership.

“The recent COVID-19 fatalities are a tragic loss for our community and a reminder that the pandemic is not over,” said the agency’s executive director, Liane Jollon.

Rob Celedonia, a co-owner of the dealership, told the Herald that his employees are healthy.

