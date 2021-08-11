Council acts on several items at Wednesday meeting

TYLER — It was a very busy Wednesday for the Tyler City Council. The Council voted to have the city examine traffic crash history on Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive, an area with a history of multiple traffic accidents. In another item, the Council agreed to development of a 30-year vision and master plan for wastewater treatment plants. According to a news release, the master plan will provide “a comprehensive review and evaluation of both the Southside and Westside Wastewater Treatment Plants.”