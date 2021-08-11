Cancel
Public Health

Kailyn Lowry and More Celebrities Whose Kids Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Kailyn Lowry and son Isaac Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kids battling COVID-19. Kailyn Lowry, Pink and more celebrities have opened up about their kids’ positive diagnoses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Teen Mom 2 star and her sons — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed — contracted COVID-19 while vacationing in the Dominican Republic in July 2021.

“I knew because I felt like s–t all week,” the MTV personality told her “Baby Mama No Drama” podcast listeners the following month. “Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew. I would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice. … I don’t even know how this happened.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum added that Lincoln’s dad, Javi Marroquin, had tested positive, as well as Lowry’s cohost Vee Rivera.

The experience marked the second time that the Pennsylvania native battled the coronavirus. Lowry was first diagnosed in February 2020 while traveling to Iceland.

As for Pink, the Grammy winner and Carey Hart’s son, Jameson, tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2020.

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer said during an Instagram Live at the time. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a different rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and [our daughter], Willow, have been perfectly fine.”

The songwriter elaborated on the “scary” situation, saying, “There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life. It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be OK. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this. … In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, thank god our kids are fine.’”

Pink’s daughter donated “all her tour money” to a hospital amid her family members’ health struggles, the Daytime Emmy winner went on to say.

“I started crying and then she got mad at me for crying because, apparently, I cry too much. I’m so proud of her in this moment,” the “So What” singer said. “Our kids are so aware and so rad and resilient and amazing and they’re gonna heal the world. I’m so proud of my children. I’m so proud of all of our children right now.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents describing their kids’ COVID battles, from Punky Brewster’s Soleil Moon Frye to Entourage’s Kevin Connolly.

