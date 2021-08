“We are appealing to you to fulfill the promises made to protect human rights globally, especially Afghan women and girls whose lives and futures are now in peril.”. In a letter signed by almost 100 signatories, feminist leaders and advocates are urging the Biden-Harris administration “not to agree to a deal that includes recognition and support of a Taliban regime” and that “any deal by the United States that would include recognition and support of the Taliban regime would be a reversal of U.S. commitments that were made …” and would undermine the administration’s commitments to human rights globally.