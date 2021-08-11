Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamance County, NC

Heat Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Cumberland, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Cumberland; Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Nash; Orange; Sampson; Wake; Warren; Wayne; Wilson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Maximum heat index of 105 to 107 degrees, except a few degrees lower over the Piedmont. * WHERE...For the Coastal Plain, eastern Sandhills, and a portion of the Piedmont of central North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NC
County
Franklin County, NC
County
Durham County, NC
County
Edgecombe County, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
City
Cumberland, NC
City
Halifax, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
County
Orange County, NC
County
Wake County, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
City
Durham, NC
County
Lee County, NC
County
Halifax County, NC
County
Harnett County, NC
City
Alamance, NC
County
Chatham County, NC
County
Wayne County, NC
County
Nash County, NC
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Franklin, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#The Coastal Plain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
NBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport. President Joe Biden and his...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Posted by
CBS News

TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022

The current federal requirement that Americans wear masks on public transportation will remain in effect until at least early next year, the Transportation Security Administration announced on Tuesday. "TSA will extend the directives through January 18, 2022," the agency said in a statement to CBS News. "The purpose of TSA's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy