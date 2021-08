After the long off-season and the weird 2020 half season, Mountain West football is just a few weeks away from returning with potential fans in the stands for a full 12 game slate. Fresno State had the shortest pre-season of any team in 2020, especially under a brand new coaching staff and schemes. That led to some fits and starts in a 3-3 season, including 2 canceled games against SDSU and San Jose State. Now, the staff has had a full off-season and a raft of new transfers and recruits to fill in the gaps in the team. Let’s take a look at what the two-deep may look like for 2021’s season opener against UCONN.