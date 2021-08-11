Matt Barnes is having fastball issues

Among the many reasons the Red Sox were able to jump out to such a surprising start, the bullpen may have been the area that exceeded expectations the most. While the offense was great, it was mostly from guys you expected to be great. Similarly, the concerns with the rotation coming into the year were less about talent (though still somewhat about that) and more about durability. How many innings was this group really going to be able to throw? But with the bullpen, there were all sorts of concerns that they were able to overcome to catapult this team, particularly in the first half of summer when comebacks were a seemingly every-other-day occurrence.