I'm a long time reader on this respected site, but first time participator. Like many Sabre fans, I get frustrated when I read articles (local & national) that describe the current state of the Sabres as a REBUILD with a 2 to 3 year timetable before we get a whiff of success. I would like to be in the camp of those who think of it as a RETOOLING with the start of this process beginning last season with Don Granato taking over the coaching responsibilities and the young players responding to his methods.