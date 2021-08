GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is accused of murder after police said he shot and killed another man for backing into his car twice in a Walmart parking lot during the weekend. According to investigators, 32-year-old Sammy Mendoza got into his car after shopping at the megastore near 59th and Northern avenues on Saturday when 30-year-old Baseme Mirindi John, who was in another car, backed into Mendoza. Mendoza got out of his car and argued with John. Mendoza then got back into his car and John pulled his car forward, put it in reverse and backed into Mendoza's car again. That's when Mendoza got out of his car and opened fire on John, police said.