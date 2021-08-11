Shady deal: Moosehaven celebrating anniversary by planting Live Oak trees

ORANGE PARK – Moosehaven is committed to the town’s designation as a tree sanctuary and it demonstrated it recently by planting 25 Live Oak trees. The trees are popular in Northeast Florida, especially when compared to the Water Oak, which is less sturdy and more likely to come down during a classic Florida hurricane. The Live Oak, however, is a lot sturdier, and it’s able to grow for decades into the big beautiful trees that keep Orange Park as shady a place.