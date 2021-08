Does watching the summer games have you wondering what an Olympic athlete eats to help them prepare? Well, we have good news! Wren Kitchens collaborated with nutrition consultant Jenna Hope to create two delicious, healthy meals fit for an Olympian (or just those who wish they were). While the Olympic Games in Tokyo are well underway, many of us have become inspired to take up a new sport or at least eat more healthily. Searches for ‘healthy dinner recipes’ and ‘healthy and easy lunch ideas’ have increased by 200% and 190%1, respectively, over the past 12 months. If you’re one of those who are searching then look no further! These are two you will absolutely like to try!