The Untold Truth Of Hell's Kitchen Winner Ariel Contreras-Fox

Chef Gordon Ramsay has built quite the empire over the course of his decades in the culinary industry. In addition to the countless television shows he's been a part of, whether judging on cooking competition shows or revamping restaurants in need of help, he has also opened numerous restaurants, and currently owns approximately 35 spots worldwide, according to Insider. He has achieved a ton of financial success, with his net worth clocking in at an approximate $220 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. And on top of it all, Ramsay is a family man who seems utterly devoted to his wife, Tana Ramsay, and their five children, Megan, Jack, Holly, Oscar, and Matilda, the one who may just follow in her father's footsteps in the culinary industry.