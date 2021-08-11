Police Briefs 8/12/21

MIDDLEBURG – An early morning raid on a home on Cosmos Avenue led to the arrest of three men and the discovery and sales of methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin on Aug. 6. Howard Wayne Haddock, 57, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, operating a house known for drug sales and possession of drug paraphernalia; Roy Franklin Cope, 39, was charged with selling heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine and the use of a cell phone to facilitate a felony; and, Robert Eugene Arnold, 50, was charged with selling and trafficking methamphetamine and using a cell phone to facilitate a felony.