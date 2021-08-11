Cancel
Motorsports

iRacing: Mt. Washington Hillclimb already available

By Gonzalo
boxthislap.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally you can purchase first point to point track on iRacing by 14,95 dollars. This is a first of its kind track included on iRacing and might be the first of many to come. We will see what happens with other requested similar hillclimbs as Pikes Peak. Towering at 6,288...

boxthislap.org

Comments / 0

