Montana FUN Weekend is back this summer, & all the FUN will be over at the Cut Bank International Airport NEXT weekend! This afternoon, Thursday, our old friend, Roy Nolkamper, will be joining me on the Puffman Show at 2:30, to share what's going to be happening. We'll be jacking our jaws about everything from the Wet/Dry Burnout Contest & the Lawn Chair Drive-In Movie on Friday night, the Nostalgia Drag Races on Saturday, right up to the Fly-in Drive-in Breakfast next Sunday morning. We missed it all last year, & Montana FUN Weekend this year kicking off next Friday, the 20th, through Sunday the 22nd, will bigger, better & make up for what we missed last summer. Hope you can join us at 2:30, this afternoon when we'll get a "CHARGE": out of old Roy...