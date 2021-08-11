Thunder team news: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl agrees to a four-year, $8 million rookie deal
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, the former talented star of the Villanova Wildcats, has agreed to a four-year, $8 million rookie deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The six-foot-nine power forward was the 32nd pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Oklahoma City traded their 34th and 36th pick in order to move up to select the Wildcat. On the RSCI Top 100 list for 2019, Robinson-Earl was ranked 15th overall. The 20-year-old college standout was selected Big East co-Player of the Year, First-Team All Big East and Third-Team All-American – NABC, SN. In the Wildcats’ 2020-21 season, Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 25 games played.www.basketballinsiders.com
