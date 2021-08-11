Michigan Senate GOP leader will skip Mackinac policy conference over vaccine requirement
LANSING, MI — Michigan’s top ranking Republican lawmaker will not be attending an annual policy conference on Mackinac Island over its vaccine policy. “It appears the Chamber cowed to political science rather than embrace actual science,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Tuesday in response to the announcement that vaccinations will be required to attend the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference in September.www.mlive.com
Comments / 3