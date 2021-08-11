Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Michigan Senate GOP leader will skip Mackinac policy conference over vaccine requirement

By Samuel J. Robinson
Posted by 
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANSING, MI — Michigan’s top ranking Republican lawmaker will not be attending an annual policy conference on Mackinac Island over its vaccine policy. “It appears the Chamber cowed to political science rather than embrace actual science,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Tuesday in response to the announcement that vaccinations will be required to attend the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference in September.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 3

The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Lansing, MI
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Detroit, MI
Health
State
Kentucky State
City
Hillsdale, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Baruah
Person
Lee Chatfield
Person
Mike Shirkey
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Senate#Michigan House#Senate Gop#Senate Republican#Gop#Mi#Branch#Henry Ford Health System#The Grand Hotel#Twitter#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Shirkey says he’ll crash Mackinac conference despite vaccine mandate, spouts COVID misinformation

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) says he plans to attend the annual Mackinac Policy Conference, even though this year’s conference requires COVID-19 vaccination — and Shirkey refuses to get vaccinated. The Republican made the comments Monday during an interview on “The Bart Hawley Show” on Jackson’s JTV. “They have this crazy restriction that […] The post Shirkey says he’ll crash Mackinac conference despite vaccine mandate, spouts COVID misinformation appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan GOP legislative leaders ask Nessel to buck eviction moratorium

Lansing — The Michigan House and Senate GOP leaders asked Attorney General Dana Nessel Friday to intervene and protect small business owners affected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's most recent moratorium on evictions. The order is legally dubious and "shows a brazen disregard of our country's judicial...
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

No Word Yet from Michigan’s GOP Legislative Leaders on Any Potential Investigation of Michigan Center for Election Law and Administration

Republican leaders in either chamber of Michigan’s state legislature, both of which have GOP majorities, have yet to indicate whether they intend to investigate expenditures made by an election-related nonprofit that was founded by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D). The Michigan Center for Election Law and Administration (MCELA),...
Public Healthwvpublic.org

Q&A: WVU Law Professor On The Legality Of Vaccine Requirements

Requiring West Virginians to get the COVID-19 vaccine is not something Gov. Jim Justice wants to do right now. But the governor, other public institutions, and private employers all have the authority to mandate vaccinations. U.S. courts are already ruling that institutions willing to go through with a vaccine mandate can do so legally.
Presidential ElectionWOOD

Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump has died. Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64. In June, Mitchell told radio station...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Democrats running for U.S. Senate united in efforts to maintain party majority in Congress

Democrats vying for the party nomination in the 2022 race to fill one of Pennsylvania’s two U.S. Senate seats are taking campaign efforts across the state — united in their efforts to maintain the party’s narrow majority in Washington. The post Pa. Democrats running for U.S. Senate united in efforts to maintain party majority in Congress appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Texas Senate passes sweeping voting bill following Dem jaunt to DC

The Texas Senate passed a sweeping GOP-backed election reform bill on Thursday, after state Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to block it. State Senator Carol Alvarado (D) kicked off her long-shot efforts to derail the bill with a 15-hour filibuster on the floor on Wednesday. The Texas Democrat was not permitted to sit, eat, lean on her desk, skew from topics unrelated to the bill or take bathroom breaks while filibustering.
EducationBowling Green Daily News

Connecticut Senate majority leader calls for required shots

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a top Democrat in the Connecticut General Assembly, is calling for all state and municipal employees, including teachers, professors and police officers, to be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Refusing to get vaccinated is not a right under public workers' union contracts, Duff said.
Alpharetta, GAnowhabersham.com

State GOP Senator plans bill to ban vaccine mandates

ALPHARETTA (GA Recorder) — Alpharetta Republican Sen. Brandon Beach says he will file a bill for the upcoming legislative session that would prohibit any COVID-19 vaccine mandate or requirement that a so-called vaccine passport can be used as a condition to work, go to school, or go to school enter a business.

Comments / 3

Community Policy