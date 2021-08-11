Reader’s View: There’s no tolerance for different opinions

There is a movement afoot throughout the US to focus on diversity and equity in schools. This is called Critical Race Theory. I disagree with the author of a prior Clipper letter who stated that CRT is “rarely taught in K-12.” It is a fact that there are parents all over the country who are protesting at school committee meetings because they see that CRT is already in their schools or soon to be. They are chastised by school committees, have their microphones silenced, and are even starting rec...