Reader’s View: There’s no tolerance for different opinions
Concerning the current "summit idea:" Too many like-minded cooks in the kitchen will certainly spoil the pot. A tolerance for difference of opinion has vanished today. We already have far too many residents believing Duxbury is antisemitic, we are all white racist supremacists, our schools should drop the basics and welcome racist "critical race theory," the history we relish is an embarrassment that needs to be erased. Please, enough is enough.
