Chicago Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu leads defensive efforts in comeback Summer League win

Does anyone have one of those hot plates for your coffee? If so, do you like it?. I have one, and I use it religiously, but I always hear very mixed reviews from people. And those mixed reviews also make me wonder if it’s not a commonly used item. I’m sure some work better than others, but if you’re like me and (1) HATE when your coffee even gets the slightest bit cold and/or (2) take long breaks in between sips of coffee, I highly recommend it.