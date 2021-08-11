Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu leads defensive efforts in comeback Summer League win

Peoria Journal Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by second-year forward Patrick Williams, the Chicago Bulls completed a 22-point second half comeback Summer League win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, 92-89. While fans know what Williams can bring to the court after a solid rookie season, all eyes were on Ayo Dosunmu, the team's second-round pick and former star Illinois Fighting Illini guard, to see what he can bring to the team next year.

www.pjstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Summer League#The Chicago Bulls#Illinois Fighting#Illini#Nba Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Dotson, Dosunmu could complicate guard rotation

An emerging storyline from the Chicago Bulls summer league opener has to do with the play of Devon Dotson who put up 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. With Coby White sidelined for another four months (at least) as he recovers from...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Bulls Notes: Caruso, Dosunmu, Simonovic, Valentine, Williams, DeRozan

Alex Caruso‘s four-year, $37MM contract has a $3MM guarantee in the fourth season, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reveals in an Instagram post. The Bulls used up $8.6MM of their $9.356MM for the first year, giving them just enough room to sign No. 38 overall pick Ayo Dosunmu, Marks adds. We have...
NBARealGM

Bulls Sign Ayo Dosunmu To Guaranteed Two-Year Deal

The Chicago Bulls are signing rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu to a guaranteed two-year contract. Dosunmu was the 38th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Dosunmu entered the draft a year early after a three-year career at Illinois. The 21-year-old guard averaged 20/6/5 for the Illini as a junior. Chicago has...
NBANBA

Bulls dominate Hornets to close Summer League with a win

Summer League wish it could last. Ayo Dosunmu and the Bulls Summer League campers Monday finally had plenty to smile about as they said goodbye to Las Vegas and Summer League 2021 with a powerful 99-74 victory over the winless Charlotte Hornets. "It was a great experience," said Dosunmu, who...
NBANBA

Ayo Dosunmu has breakout game as Bulls fall to Grizzlies

P-Wil has left the building. So there'll be no encore. Which gave Bulls rookie second-round draft choice Ayo Dosunmu an opportunity to perform in the spotlights on Sunday. And it was Dosunmu's breakout Summer League show with 26 points and seven rebounds in the Bulls 96-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls close Summer League 9 p.m. (CT) Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Report: Ayo Dosunmu gets multi-year guaranteed contract from Chicago Bulls

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu has earned a guaranteed contract in the NBA, according to a report. That’s per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who says it’s a two-year deal worth upwards of $2.48 million. Dosunmu was a second-round pick, which means a guaranteed contract is not a certainty. Many second-rounders...
NBANBC Sports

Bulls agree to two-year deal with second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu was a scoring force in college for Illinois — which is why the Bulls’ drafted him at No. 38 in the second round — but he has been a bit lost at Summer League in Las Vegas. He’s played almost 26 minutes a contest through three games, but is averaging 6 points per game on 29.2% shooting. One official from another team watching the Bulls casually said to NBC Sports, “what happened to Ayo Dosunmu?”
NBAThe Southern

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu inks two-year deal with Chicago Bulls

Former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls have made it official. After being selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu has inked a guaranteed two-year, $2.48-million deal with his hometown team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Bulls chose the 6-foot-5 guard with...
NBAbleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu Inks Two-Year Deal With Bulls, Devon Dotson Returns on Qualifying Offer

The Chicago Bulls have officially signed second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu to his first NBA contract. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Dosunmu will earn a guaranteed $2.48 million over the next two years. Other early second-rounders like Jason Preston (No. 33) and Miles McBride (No. 36) also signed for two...
Chicago, ILbleachernation.com

Ayo Dosunmu’s Big Night, Simonovic’s Steady Play, Final Summer League Game, and Other Bulls Bullets

Does anyone have one of those hot plates for your coffee? If so, do you like it?. I have one, and I use it religiously, but I always hear very mixed reviews from people. And those mixed reviews also make me wonder if it’s not a commonly used item. I’m sure some work better than others, but if you’re like me and (1) HATE when your coffee even gets the slightest bit cold and/or (2) take long breaks in between sips of coffee, I highly recommend it.
NBAsaturdaytradition.com

Ayo Dosunmu officially signs contract with Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu’s NBA career is off and running. The former star for Illinois was drafted by the hometown Chicago Bulls this summer with the 38th overall pick. On Wednesday, Chicago officially announced that Dosunmu has inked his contract with the team. According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, Dosunmu’s deal...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ayo Dosunmu shows full skill set in debut for the Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu’s first NBA Summer League game is now in the books, and I would say the Chicago Bulls’ lone draft pick did pretty well in his debut. The Bulls didn’t have much draft capital entering the 2021 NBA Draft. They ended up with just one pick, which was No. 38 overall. That single pick was used on Ayo, and it looks like it was a wise choice as the former Illinois Fighting Illini star looked good in his first appearance for the franchise.
College Sports247Sports

Daily Digest: Storr off the board; Dosunmu set for Summer League

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Today, get up to speed on an Illini recruit committing elsewhere, a premier prospect reclassifying, an honor for an Illini women's basketball freshman, an honor for a former Illini baseball star and an Illini preparing for his first Summer League.
NBAPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 92-89 win in Summer League, including DeMar DeRozan watching his new teammates and a 30-point game for Patrick Williams

After falling behind by 22 points in the first half and trailing the San Antonio Spurs by 15 at halftime, the Chicago Bulls rallied Tuesday for a 92-89 victory in the NBA Summer League. Here are three takeaways from the game. 1. DeMar DeRozan sits courtside. Fresh off his 32nd birthday Saturday, new Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan made an appearance in Las Vegas for the start of Summer League. He ...
NBAallfans.co

Scouting Report: Bulls’ New Rookie Ayo Dosunmu

The Chicago Bulls entered the 2021 NBA Draft without a first-round pick. However, the Bulls were able to land a quality player with their second-round pick, adding University of Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu to the roster. Many fans are familiar with the Chicago-born player who opted to stay close to home for his college career.
NBABlog a Bull

Bulls vs. Spurs final score: Patrick Williams leads Chicago to Summer League win with 30 points, clutch buckets

After stumbling in the second half of their Summer League opener, the Bulls carried their struggles over to the first half of Tuesday’s game against the Spurs. The Bulls went down 22 points in the first half and trailed by 21 with a minute to go in the half before trimming that deficit to 15 at halftime. They they dominated the second half, with Patrick Williams coming alive to finish with 30 points in a 92-89 victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy