The field of archaeogenetics has substantially contributed to a better understanding of how the movement and admixture of people across Europe during the Neolithic and Bronze Ages shaped genetic ancestries. However, not all regions are equally well represented in the archaeogenetic record. To fill this gap, researchers of the Max Planck Institutes for Evolutionary Anthropology (Leipzig) and the Science of Human History (Jena), University of Vienna and Croatian collaborators from Kaducej Ltd. and the Institute for Anthropological Research have now sequenced whole genomes of 28 individuals from two sites in present-day eastern Croatia and gained new insights into this region's genetic history and social structures.