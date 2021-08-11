49ers the third-highest ranked NFC West team in latest NFL.com power rankings

625 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Not a single snap of the 2021 season has been played yet, so all we really have to go off of when determining a team's potential is what it did last season and the perception of how it improved or declined since. While power rankings don't mean much early in the offseason, with training camps coming to a close and the preseason about to kick off, there is more to go off of.