49ers the third-highest ranked NFC West team in latest NFL.com power rankings

By David Bonilla
 7 days ago
625 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Not a single snap of the 2021 season has been played yet, so all we really have to go off of when determining a team's potential is what it did last season and the perception of how it improved or declined since. While power rankings don't mean much early in the offseason, with training camps coming to a close and the preseason about to kick off, there is more to go off of.

NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers star Nick Bosa gets critical injury update from Kyle Shanahan

It looks like San Francisco 49ers fans don’t have to worry that much on defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa is recovering from a torn ACL that forced him to miss all but two games in the 2020 NFL season. There were some concerns if he’ll be ready to play for the 49ers when the new campaign starts in September, but head coach Kyle Shanahan eased those fears away.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

The Forgotten 49ers Great Who Deserves To Have His Number Retired

528 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. What if I told you there is a player who dominated for the San Francisco 49ers that time has all but forgotten? This man is not a household name even amongst 49ers fans yet 40 years after his retirement he is still the franchise leader in one of the most glorified statistics. The man's name is Cedrick Hardman and he played for the 49ers every single year of the 1970s.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers part ways with 3 players, reach 85-player roster limit

726 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. On Monday, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that the team is releasing cornerback Ken Webster. There were still some moves needed after the Niners signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks and waived linebackers James Burgess Jr. and Donald Payne, and defensive lineman Eddie Vanderdoes.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

NFC West Lookaround: Updates on Cardinals, 49ers and Seahawks

That collective sigh you notice hanging over the air is Rams fans feeling highly relieved that Matthew Stafford hasn’t been diagnosed with the Carson Wentz-level injury. On Monday, Stafford banged his surgically repaired thumb on a helmet and will be forced to miss a few days of practice. As of...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

After criticism from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, QB Josh Rosen gets extended chance in preseason opener

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance may have gotten the bulk of the spotlight and headlines to come out of Saturday night's 19-16 49ers preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the game might have been much more important for another quarterback -- former NFL first-round pick Josh Rosen -- who is fighting to prove he should stay on the 49ers' roster once it gets trimmed down to 53 players on August 31.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

“He’s a young phenom”: Trent Sherfield assesses 49ers rookie Trey Lance

770 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield was the recipient of San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance's 80-yard touchdown pass on Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The receiver is making a strong case that he should be part of the team's roster this season. Meanwhile, Lance is making a case that the team's future is bright with him at quarterback.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Former Eagles, Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks visits 49ers

2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers hosted former Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks for a visit, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 49ers could be looking at free-agent...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN hiring former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith

3.8k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN is reportedly hiring former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith as an NFL analyst. Smith, the number one overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, will serve on some of the different ESPN NFL shows, such as "Monday Night Countdown." Though he won't be starting out in a full-time role, both sides are open to discussing that, should this initial experience go well.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan lays out the plan for Nick Bosa, Dee Ford

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says he is excited about the progress of two defenders returning from injuries—pass rushers Dee Ford and Nick Bosa. By Week 2 last season, both were permanently out of the lineup, and the defense missed their presence for the remainder of the year.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

49ers rookie Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo, promptly gets bludgeoned in the pocket by Chris Jones

Someday, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will settle by the porch and reminisce that one time Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones brutally welcomed him to the pros during a preseason game. Up against defending AFC champions Saturday night, Lance made his way to the field to take over Jimmy Garoppolo and immediately gets flatted by Jones, who must have been licking his chops at the prospect of finally getting back to see action and blow through a porous offensive line, albeit in a meaningless contest. He got his wish in this play:
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo has priceless reaction to Trey Lance touchdown

Jimmy Garoppolo was in awe of 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance after his 80-yard touchdown on Saturday. Without a doubt, the highlight of the first preseason game for the San Francisco 49ers was the 80-yard bomb from rookie quarterback Trey Lance to wide receiver Trent Sherfield. A highlight some fans...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

‘It was awesome’: Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to 49ers rookie Trey Lance’s TD pass, offers self-evaluation

568 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Some people still question how genuine quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is about serving as a mentor to his eventual replacement. If there is any resentment toward rookie quarterback Trey Lance, it wasn't apparent during the No. 3 overall pick's touchdown pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield on Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Details emerge on LB Mychal Kendricks’ one-year deal with the 49ers

627 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN's Field Yates revealed the details of linebacker Mychal Kendricks' one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported news of his signing on Saturday night, and the 49ers officially announced the signing on Monday.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Eisen responds to Lyons saying Garoppolo, not Lance, should be the 49ers’ long-term answer

1.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Rich Eisen is high on Trey Lance and is eager to see the San Francisco 49ers' transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to the rookie quarterback. That's not to say that Eisen feels anyone other than Garoppolo will be the Week 1 starter. The 49ers have made it clear that the job belongs to their veteran passer.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Forbes ranks 49ers as 6th most valuable NFL team despite team’s significant income loss

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Last year, Forbes estimated that the San Francisco 49ers stood to lose out on $208 million in stadium revenue due to the pandemic. The team didn't host any fans at Levi's Stadium and had to move to Arizona at the end of the season due to safety restrictions in Santa Clara County. The estimate was based on losses expected from the lack of ticket sales, concessions, parking, and other revenue streams.

