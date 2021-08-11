Pembrolizumab Elicits Robust, Durable Activity in Locally Advanced or Recurrent/Metastatic cSCC
According to the results of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-629 trial, patients with locally advanced or recurrent/metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma appear to receive promising anti-tumor benefit from pembrolizumab. Notable and long-lasting antitumor activity was observed in a population of patients with locally advanced or recurrent/metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC)...www.cancernetwork.com
