A new process to recycle metallurgical slag

If someone told you there was one action you could take to make a major improvement for the environment, reduce emissions and keep money in your pocketbook — would you commit? That action is simple— Don’t waste your food. It does require some planning, a little education, and a bit of time, but hey, consider this a “job” because you will save money instead of throwing your dollars in the garbage. It is one positive step you can take to contribute to decreasing the climate crisis and it is cost-free except for your time.