Juice is a drink made from the extraction or pressing of the natural liquid contained in fruits & vegetables. It can also be referred to liquids that are flavored with concentrate or other biological food sources, such as meat or seafood, such as clam juice. It is commonly consumed as a beverage or used as an ingredient or flavoring in food or other beverages, as for smoothies. Juice emerged as a popular beverage choice after the development of pasteurization methods enabled its preservation without using fermentation (which is used in wine production). The largest fruit juice consumers are New Zealand (nearly a cup, or 8 ounces, each day) and Colombia (more than three quarters of a cup each day). Fruit juice consumption on an average increases with country income level.