Official attendance over 6,000 for Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons returned to Sahlen Field Tuesday evening for the first time since August 2019. Due to COVID-19 the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled. The Toronto Blue Jays, the team's MLB affiliate, called Sahlen Field "home" due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, which caused the Bisons to call Trenton, New Jersey "home." The Blue Jays returned to Toronto on July 30 which cleared the way for the Bisons to return to Buffalo.www.wkbw.com
