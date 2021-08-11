Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Official attendance over 6,000 for Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons returned to Sahlen Field Tuesday evening for the first time since August 2019. Due to COVID-19 the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled. The Toronto Blue Jays, the team's MLB affiliate, called Sahlen Field "home" due to COVID-19 travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, which caused the Bisons to call Trenton, New Jersey "home." The Blue Jays returned to Toronto on July 30 which cleared the way for the Bisons to return to Buffalo.

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sahlen Field#Wkbw#The Buffalo Bisons#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
MLBYardbarker

Tampa Bay Rays set unflattering attendance record

The Tampa Bay Rays set an unflattering mark for attendance — stop me if you’ve heard that one before. The Rays’ attendance for their 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Tropicana Field was a paltry 5,460. According to Rays reporter Marc Topkin, that is the lowest total for a game at The Trop that did not involve COVID-related restriction on fan capacity.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bison Fan Day Returns with New Outdoor Location

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State University athletic department's annual fan day is returning Wednesday to kick off the fall sports season from a new outdoor location. Bison Fan Day is set to take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on the south side of the Sanford Health Athletic Complex on the NDSU campus. Fans are invited to see the NDSU football and volleyball teams and watch the NDSU women's soccer exhibition match against the University of Minnesota on Dacotah Field.
NFLchatsports.com

It’s obvious now, the Bears pulled a fast one in the draft

Football is a complex game. But one thing is for sure: The quarterback is the most important man on the field. How goes your quarterback, so goes your team. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields lit up the Dolphins in his preseason debut Saturday afternoon. And he also — and appropriately — lit up Bears fans everywhere.
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

Football Lions return to field for Green & Gold Saturday

The Dublin Lions will be hitting the home turf Saturday as the Green & Gold Scrimmage will be held at the Bob and Norma Cervetto Field at 8 a.m. Dublin ISD Head Football Coach Greg Hardcastle reported that the 2021-2022 Lions will be running through tackling drills and plays as they hit the field in full uniform for the first time this season.
Baseballallfans.co

Bisons never trail in 9-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday

Led by a trio of hits from Tyler White and Richard Urena, the Buffalo Bisons’ offense roared Saturday to defeat the Leigh Valley IronPigs 9-3 at Coca-Cola Park. The Herd capitalized early with their offense and never relinquished the lead. In the first inning, Urena lifted a fastball in the...
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

Lions return to field

The Dublin Lions and Coaching staff returned to the Bob and Norma Cervetto Field Monday for the start of Two-A-Days. The community will get to meet the players and staff along with volleyball, cross country, cheerleaders, drill team and band during Meet the Lions, which is set for tonight (Aug. 5) at 7 p.m. in the Dublin Secondary gym. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.
MLBBuffalo News

Mask mandates returning to Sahlen Field for Bisons games starting Tuesday

If you're going to the Buffalo Bisons' home opener Tuesday night in Sahlen Field vs. the Rochester Red Wings, make sure you remember your masks. To move more in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and after consultation with Erie County health officials, the Bisons announced Monday that masks/facial coverings will be required when visiting the ballpark's indoor settings – regardless of vaccination status.
MLBBuffalo News

Bisons beat Lehigh Valley, ready to return to Buffalo on Tuesday

Remember the Bisons? They are back. At last. Buffalo's Triple-A baseball team will return to Sahlen Field for the first time since Aug. 29, 2019, taking on the Rochester Red Wings at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. It's "Reopening Day" for the Herd, who made Trenton, N.J., their temporary home while the...
NFLYardbarker

Why Isaiah McKenzie is Frontrunner for Buffalo Bills' Return Job

When we at Bills' Central last checked in with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, he was working behind the counter and everywhere else at his newest business enterprise: La Traila Barbecue in Miami Lakes, Fla. That was in early July. However, once training camp began, McKenzie had to leave the brisket...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Spartans return to field for Day 1 of fall practice

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day one of fall practice for the Michigan State Spartans is in the books. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartans (and other teams) aren’t out of the woods yet. But fall practice runs as normal Thursday. Said head coach Mel Tucker, “More guys knew...
NFLPosted by
104.5 The Team

Buffalo Bills Eye Training Camp Return to Rochester

NFL Training camp is a special experience. Generally, it is a low cost, if not free, way for fans, especially young fans to get up close to the players that they see on their large tv's every Sunday during the NFL season. Buffalo Bills training camp had been held at St. John Fisher College since 2000. The pandemic forced most NFL teams back into their home stadium facilities for ease of containment last season and this season as well.
College SportsFox17

GLIAC football teams set to return to the field

(FOX 17) — Experience, depth and talent. Seemingly every college football team in the nation has all three, especially division two schools. Three Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) schools in West Michigan fit that mold. For Davenport it starts at quarterback where Deondre Ford has earned multiple degrees and...
MLBspectrumlocalnews.com

Bisons baseball set to return to Buffalo for first time since 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Buffalo Bisons baseball returns to Sahlen Field for the first time in nearly two full years on Tuesday. The Herd has not played in Buffalo since the end of August 2019, having its season canceled in 2020. And then to make room for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Bisons moved its home games to Trenton, New Jersey.
NFLPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Did The Buffalo Bills Just Tease a Return to The Red Helmets and 90s Uniforms?

I'm a very unique age for a Buffalo Bills fan. I'm in my early 30s and started watching the team in 1999-2000...just when the 17-year playoff drought began. Luckily, these last two seasons have been amazing and it's very cool that the success is coming with the white helmets, which is what the Bills wore in the 70s and 80s, when the team had some lows as an organization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy