Detroit, MI

Police Seek Assistance Locating Suspect Who Injured 19-Year-Old, 17-Year Old In Gas Station Shooting

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 7 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who fatally injured a 19-year-old male and critically injured a 17-year-old female in a gas station shooting in Detroit.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at approximately 4:15 p.m. at the gas station on the 23600 block of Grand River.

According to the police, the suspect fled in a black Jeep Cherokee headed Southeast on Grand River.

The police reported that the license plate on the vehicle is invalid.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call 911.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

