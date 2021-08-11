Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Big Sean Reveals on MTV's 'Cribs' What He Kept When He Bought Slash's House: Exclusive Clip

By Anna Chan
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Big Sean's jungle! MTV's classic series Cribs is back, and Billboard has a first look at the premiere episode -- which features the "Bounce Back" rapper's abode -- airing Wednesday (Aug. 11) at 9:30 p.m. In Billboard's exclusive sneak peek, Big Sean shows off the party room in...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Big Sean
Person
Evan Ross
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Slash
Person
Ashlee Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Art#Mtv#Billboard#Guns N Roses#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Artists & Fans Call Big Sean "Beautiful" After He Reveals His Insane Hair Growth

While his claims of growing two inches in his early 30s should have been enough to get people talking about the Detroit 2 rapper, Big Sean has probably just found out that an overwhelming amount of Hip-Hop fans actually have a crush on him. Late Tuesday evening, Sean shared a post to his Instagram with the caption, "Black Hair = Magic," and ever since then, fans have been absolutely thirsting over the G.O.O.D. Music artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

Big Sean Says He Grew Two Inches After Going to a Chiropractor

Growth spurts can apparently happen beyond teenage years, according to Big Sean. In a video that began circulating the internet on Tuesday (Aug. 3), which was initially shared on the rapper's Instagram Story, Sean Don informed fans that he's grown a couple of inches ever since he started visiting a chiropractor regularly.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Drake Calls Rick Ross the Greatest Rapper Alive

Drake has shown his reverence for Rick Ross. In a clip from Drizzy's Instagram Story that began circulating online on Thursday (Aug. 12), the Toronto rapper called Rozay the "greatest rapper alive." The short video featured Ross and rising Canadian rhymer Smiley, who has a new track with the 6 God called "Over the Top."
Celebritiesrealtor.com

Big Sean Has Big Sale on Beverly Hills Mansion He Bought From Slash

The rapper Big Sean has sold the elegant estate he bought from Slash, the Guns ‘N Roses lead guitarist. The deal on the Beverly Hills mansion recently closed for $11.1 million. Which is a tidy profit, when you consider that the rapper bought the property from the rocker in 2017 for $8.7 million. His profit margin, though, was probably reduced by an extreme makeover.
TV & Videosdreddsinfo.com

Boosie Badazz’ Daughter Iviona Fights Another Girl In Viral Video, She Won

Boosie Badazz’s Daughter Iviona Gets Into Fight With Another Girl. Boosie Badazz’s daughter Iviona is trending after getting into a physical altercation with another girl. The video of the fight is currently making rounds on social media, garnering reactions from folks online. Many are saying ‘like father like daughter’, insinuating...
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

17 Delightful Old Pictures of Goldie Hawn, Just Because

Goldie Hawn has never taken herself too seriously. Combining blonde bombshell looks with comedy chops, she’s always embodied fun. And unlike some fellow actors of her generation, her star has never waned. Rising to fame on the NBC comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In in the latter half of the ’60s, she quickly became a household name. By 1969, she had scooped an Oscar and a Golden Globe for best supporting actress for her stellar performance in Cactus Flower.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
CelebritiesPopculture

Christina Haack Reveals 'Things Not Working out' Following Reported Argument With Tarek El Moussa

Christina Haack isn't taking on any shame for "things not working out" amid reported tension with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on the set of Flip or Flop. The HGTV star shared a photo with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall on Instagram Wednesday, calling him her "ride or die" at the start of a telling caption. Turning off the comments for her post, Haack assured fans that "no one knows what goes on behind closed doors."
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Infamous Dr. Phil Guest Bhad Bhabie Now a Multi-Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli made headlines a few years ago on The Dr. Phil Show. The problem child became known for quipping, "Cash me ousside, howbow dah?" Now, as a rapper called Bhad Bhabie, Bregoli is a multi-millionaire. She discussed her success with Variety. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez has addressed his breakup with Jennifer Lopez for the first time. The former MLB player, who confirmed in April that he and the singer ended their engagement, says he’s “grateful” for lessons learned throughout their relationship. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Christina Haack Posts and Deletes Possible Engagement Ring Pic

Christina Haack is dropping hints she's engaged to her new boyfriend ... because she posted and then quickly deleted a photo showing a ring on THAT finger. Here's the deal ... Christina posted a picture Sunday on her social media, showing her on a yacht with her new man, real estate agent Joshua Hall, and a massive rock on her left ring finger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy