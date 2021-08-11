Cancel
HIMSS21 tech news: A cloud API data vault, a partnership for healthcare cybersecurity

By Bill Siwicki
Healthcare IT News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData privacy IT vendor Skyflow has launched Healthcare Data Privacy Vault, a "zero trust" data vault designed specifically for personal health information. The new vault is delivered as a cloud API, allowing healthcare software teams to innovate more rapidly without worrying about patient privacy, data security, or HIPAA and other regulatory concerns, the company contended. The Healthcare Data Privacy Vault's customizable data schema supports the "HIPAA 18" – the 18 regulated data types specifically identified by the law – out of the box.

