Atlanta’s first preseason game is almost here! We’re going to get our first glimpse of the new-look Falcons under head coach Arthur Smith in a live action, “real” football game—it’s exciting stuff folks. As this is the preseason opener, we’re unlikely to see the starters much, or even at all. That means a lot of second and third-string players will be taking the field against the Titans, and if you don’t recognize most of them, I wouldn’t blame you.