Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Games Workshop#Miniatures Game#Pre Orders#The Warhammer Community#Starter Box#Fomo#Warhammer 40 000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmaxfrequency.net

Fancy Game Boy Analogue Pocket Pre-Order: The Kotaku Review

Fancy Game Boy Analogue Pocket Pre-Order: The Kotaku Review by Alexandra Hall for Kotaku. But even if the Pocket misses its would-be October birthday I will not despair. Truth is, over the past 368 days, I’ve enjoyed my pre-order immensely. So enough with all this glass-half-empty woe-is-me talk about “actual video game systems” I can’t currently touch with my “actual human hands.” Let’s talk about what I do have. Besides, obviously, disposable income and weird ideas for articles.
Japangamingideology.com

Gawr Gura Nendoroid Sold Out, With Another Pre-Order Period Promised

Not long after the pre-order phase of Gawr Gura Nendoroid opened, it sold out in Good Smile Company’s store windows. Both for Japan and North America The Hololive Vtuber figures were gone. But people get a second chance. Good Smile Company took to Twitter to confirm that a second round of pre-orders will open.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Patch Fixes Solo & Co-Op Bugs

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Gameplay Has Been Improved With Update. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has been heavily critiqued since it was released on June 22nd. Feedback from the gaming community confirmed that gamers were left dissatisfied with their overall experience with the game. Since then, Tuque Games has been consistent in providing updates to the game post-release, and has even promised that they will continue to work on it far after its release to improve the gaming experience.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2’s One Path Ends is free for all players this week as game perks hit Amazon Prime Gaming

End of Dragons may have everyone buzzing, but Guild Wars 2 has stuff going on right now that won’t require you to wait until next February. For starters, One Path Ends is this week’s freebie episode; originally released in 2017, it was the capstone episode for season six, which led into Path of Fire itself. The episode is free for all players, including F2P players, for the next week.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Warhammer 40K: Battlesector Review – Grand Opera with Guns

If you’re reading this, you’re probably not the gamer who is thinking, “You know, I think I’ve heard something about this “Warhammer” thing before. I wonder what it is. I should inquire further, perhaps there is a book at my local public library that can explain it.” No, I imagine you are either a dedicated tabletop gamer anxious to know if Battlesector accurately represents your hobby, or you are a longtime video gamer both astounded and dismayed that Games Workshop has licensed yet another product and curious if this new game rises above the very low bar of Warhammer 40K video game mediocrity. Or maybe you’re both.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

One major reason Rockstar Games is in no rush to release GTA 6

It’s been almost eight years since GTA 5 first launched, and it looks like the wait for GTA 6 will be at least a few more years. With the upcoming release of the GTA 5 Enhanced and Expanded Edition for next-gen consoles, it looks like a 2021 release date for GTA 6 is virtually guaranteed to be out of the question. While notable industry insider Tom Henderson dropped a GTA 6 bomb not too long ago.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Black Widow gaming chairs now available to pre-order from AndaSeat

The top of the range producers have partnered with Disney for the release. AndaSeat has announced its latest release in the Disney Marvel licensed gaming chair range, the Black Widow. Black Widoe is the fifth Avenger to "assemble" for AndaSeat, who have produced racing car seats and partnered with sports...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite previews its soundtrack and difficulty modes

Beneath the sudden sparks of gunfire, the hissing of something hiding in the dark, and the sound of a team slowly stepping through infested corridors, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is going to be relying a lot on the music of the game to sell its atmosphere. Will it succeed at that? Well, we can’t tell you that… but you can get some idea of whether or not it will work based on a new preview of composer Austin Wintory’s music in the title.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Battle Sister is the first Warhammer 40,000 game built for VR

"Did they get the bolters right?" That's the first question we ask about any Warhammer 40,000 game. They're one of the setting's iconic weapons, described in loving detail in every one of the many 40K novels. Battle Sister is the first 40K game developed from the ground up for virtual reality (Betrayal at Calth has VR support but that was an added feature, and it's a turn-based hexgrid strategy game), so this is our first opportunity to hold a bolter in our gauntleted virtual hands.
Video GamesComplex

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2021

It’s August. Just a month ago, it seemed that the pandemic was easing up, and life was going back to normal. But then, we learned about the contagious Delta variant, and everything old is new again. If you’re canceling your plans or rethinking your summer getaway, August has a packed slate of games to keep you home, socially distant, and safe.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Rainbow Six Siege ‘Containment’ Event Revealed; Features New Game Mode

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction might have been delayed, but if you’re still in the mood for some alien-slaying mixed into your Siege then Ubisoft has just the event for you. Called Containment, the event is inspired by Extraction, sending players to a reworked version of the Consulate map overruled by the Chimera Parasite in a new game mode called Nest Destruction.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Pre-Orders Open For Hardcover Editions Of Hand-Drawn NES Game Guides via Kickstarter

In comparison to most of the series, The Legend of Zelda was a difficult game. Its world was vast with very obscure or downright hidden paths of progression. Due to limited combat options, Link would be hard-pressed to fight off tile after tile of enemies. In particular, the Darknut chambers in the various dungeons were exceptionally tricky due to the delayed explosion of bombs. Personally, I first encountered the original Zelda on the Nintendo Gamecube as part of the Zelda Collector’s Edition disc. Coming fresh off the 3D games, I got game over after game over trying to get my head around the hit boxes of the various Moblins and skeletons.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

November could be an incredible month for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has just seen the release of the critically acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator, and XGP subscribers to Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One have many more exciting releases ahead of the rest of the year. From Hades, to The Ascent, to Back 4 Blood and Twelve Minutes – Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their money’s worth in 2021 with ease. But the two biggest releases for Xbox Game Pass through the rest of 2021 are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Endless.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Pre-order link hints at Insurgency Sandstorm's Xbox One and PS4 release date

New World Interactive's hardcore multiplayer tactical shooter Insurgency Sandstorm seemingly - and finally - has a release date on console: 29th September 2021. "Insurgency Sandstorm is coming to PS4 and Xbox!" Maximum Games UK - a self-described "boutique" publisher - announced on Twitter. "Engage in realistic modern firefights in the definitive tactical FPS! Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of cooperative and multiplayer modes."
Video GamesGamespot

Back 4 Blood's PvP Swarm Is "A Very Snackable Game Mode," Says Executive Producer

Ahead of the Back 4 Blood beta, we got to go hands-on with the upcoming cooperative zombie killing shooter from developer Turtle Rock. In our time with the game, we only got hands-on with the PvE campaign. But afterwards, I sat down with Turtle Rock executive producer Lianne Papp to talk about all aspects of Back 4 Blood, including its PvP Swarm mode, which Papp describes as "snackable" (a term I will be stealing and using to describe many games from now on).

Comments / 0

Community Policy