Switzerland's Digital Health Engagement Institute launches to improve health and lifestyle choices

By Sara Mageit
Healthcare IT News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZurich-based non-profit independent foundation, The Digital Health Engagement Institute (DHEI), has launched its research institute for digital health engagement tools and digital health benchmarking. DHEI has gathered professors and experts in the fields of gamification, behavioural science, big data, and healthcare data handling with the aim of making digital health...

