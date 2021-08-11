Cancel
Public Safety

Johnson City Woman Arrested After Shooting Several Rounds From Handgun Into Neighboring Home

supertalk929.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Johnson City woman is scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday after she fired several rounds from a handgun and telling police she observed individuals outside her residence armed with forty-fives, referring to handguns. 43 year old Audra McCurry was arrested when police found no evidence of her claims. One gunshot struck a neighboring home. Johnson City Police discovered several shell casings and witnessed holes from the gunshots believed to be fired by McCurry. McCurry is being held on a ten thousand dollar bond and is charged with Reckless Endangerment.

