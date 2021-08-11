A four-hour standoff leaves one suspect dead and a state trooper injured Wednesday morning

(JUNIATA, Neb.) One state trooper was injured in a four-hour standoff in which the suspect was killed early Wednesday morning, 10/11Now reported.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities received a call around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a man firing a gun outside a residence in the 500 Block of North Brass in the village of Juniata.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the man continued to fire the gun from inside the residence, striking numerous law enforcement vehicles while local authorities and a SWAT team set up a perimeter.

NSP said the suspect struck and wounded one state trooper around 1:35 a.m. The trooper was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the SWAT team threw a tear gas bomb into the residence at around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, at which point the suspect ran out with a weapon and was quickly shot and killed by a member of the SWAT team.

Multiple authorities including the Nebraska State Patrol, Hastings Police Department and the South Central Law Enforcement Service team are investigating the incident and the events leading up to the suspect's death.