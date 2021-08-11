Italian Market Moving Downtown, Hat Store To Close

Lo Adoro, the Italian market that has been operating along Route 6A in East Sandwich is moving to Russell’s Corner in October. In an announcement made on Facebook last weekend, David Whynot, owner of Lo Adoro, announced the store will be closing for several weeks on September 6 while the business transitions to a new location at the intersection of 132 Route 6A and Jarves Street, home to Stephanie’s of Cape Cod, a hat store.