KINGS PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Skin cancer is fairly easy to detect and treat when done so at an early stage. But left untreated, it can cause disfigurement and even death. Sobering new statistics reveal that skin cancer screenings have dropped significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Friday. Inside Sunken Meadow State Park, people were asleep in the sun and paddling on the reflective waters of Long Island Sound. Very few were lathering on the sunscreen. “Not only did we not use sunscreen, we used baby oil and a reflector,” beachgoer Maureen Florio said. READ MORE: Yale Researchers Discover Cancerous Skin Tumors...