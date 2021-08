Bling up your looks with this season's top jewellery trends. Jewelry is one of the easiest ways to spice up an outfit, you can really take a basic outfit and choose the direction you want to take it into. You could opt for gold jewelry for a chic and sophisticated look or go for bright and colourful jewelry for a fun look. The choice is yours and it is a creative way of upgrading your outfit without having to spend lots of cash. Whether you are a minimalist or a maximalist there is a jewelry trend just for you to add to your jewelry collection. Here are 6 of the most popular and inspiring jewelry trends preparing to launch this fall which are hot off the runways and can be straight into your collection.