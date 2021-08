Santella is a freelance writer, marketing consultant and author of “Fifty Places To Fly Fish Before You Die.” He lives in Portland. Every March, I begin looking forward to late summer afternoons at the mouth of the Deschutes River. The kaleidoscope of kite sails around Hood River and the creosote smell of railroad ties in The Dalles signal that I’m getting close to once again, experiencing world-class fishing — swinging flies for wild summer steelhead on a majestic western river.