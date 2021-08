Just when we think we're running out of dating shows to watch, a new one crops up. There's "Too Hot to Handle," a major favorite among viewers for its unique way at promoting an emotional, and, dare we say, cerebral connection among contestants before they pursue each other physically. There's "Sexy Beasts," one of Netflix's stranger takes on bringing singles together. Contestants are camouflaged in animal costumes and prosthetics to encourage a connection that goes deeper than physical attraction. Then there are the classics like "Married at First Sight" and "The Bachelor," which have enough seasons under their belts to earn OG status. We dig them all both for the drama and the everlasting hope that couples will have a shot at love.