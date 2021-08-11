Rocky Colavito’s first Tribe opening day was 65 years ago. It almost was his last – Terry Pluto

Me at about 11:15pm after last night’s Brewer loss:. But as I was scrolling through Twitter and commiserating with people/Russian bots I have never met before, I had a realization: Last night’s game was one of the first Brewer games of the season that had me losing sleep and scrolling Twitter. I’m sure the Bucks run had something to do with that, regular season baseball losses in July don’t hit as hard when your NBA team is winning a title, but the Brewers really, truly, haven’t had a ton of ‘how did that happen??’ losses this season.