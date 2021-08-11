Cancel
Rocky Colavito’s first Tribe opening day was 65 years ago. It almost was his last – Terry Pluto

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio – With the Indians’ home opener coming Monday, I started thinking about Rocky Colavito. He was my favorite player growing up. Perhaps my most memorable home opener was in 1965. That was when my father took me out of school so we could watch the game. Colavito had just been traded back to Cleveland after spending the previous five years in Detroit (1960-63) and Kansas City (1964).

Berks County's Rocky Colavito will have statue unveiled in Cleveland on 88th birthday

Ida Pocci was 14, the daughter of Italian immigrants and a Cleveland resident when she first saw Rocky Colavito play baseball for the hometown Indians in 1965. He stood out, she said, because he was a tall, handsome Italian-American who carried a powerful bat and a rocket arm. But she’s remained one of his biggest fans for more than five decades because of the way he treated her and others.

