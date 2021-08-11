Penn Hills School District hosts open houses at its 3 schools

Penn Hills families got a chance to tour the district schools and look at what is in store for their children a few weeks before the start of the new school year.

The elementary, middle and high school doors were open for a couple of hours each on Aug. 10.

Children and parents were greeted by smiling faces of administrators, school board members and other staffers.

There was a line out the door when festivities kicked off at the elementary school around 4 p.m.

Board president Erin Vecchio said the district traditionally hosted open houses during the school year so more teachers would be involved, and decided to make a change this time around.

“So parents could see what’s going on in their child’s lives and can see where their kids are at,” Vecchio said. “That they’re in a safe environment and we have people here that care about their kids. They have free school supplies for the kids. It shows them the different classes and stuff we offer. Cub scouts are here. Different schools have different stuff they offer.”

Students have the option of full-time in-person instruction or full-time virtual learning through the district’s cyber academy. The first day of classes is Aug. 30.

Dayna Hampton, a 2006 Penn Hills graduate, was with her son and soon-to-be kindergartener Jaxon Hampton, 5. He made a cardboard bee at one of the craft tables.

They got a more personal tour of the elementary school from Jaxon’s grandmother, Debbie Hampton, a retired teacher.

“It’s a beautiful school, and the staff is wonderful,” said the former educator. “They’ve got some of the best people working here. All my kids went through Penn Hills. I’m hoping he’s going to be good because all these people know he’s mine.”

Dayna Hampton said she loves the people and the Penn Hills community, and she believes her son will be well taken care of in the district.

Justin and Jessica Fentress moved to Penn Hills from the Youngstown, Ohio, area for employment opportunities and to find a community where they would be comfortable raising their children. Their daughter, Quinn, 5, will be starting kindergarten in the building.

“She’s our first school-aged child, so this is all new for us,” Jessica Fentress said. “We’re trying to get a feel for how it goes. It’s really nice. I’m surprised at how many people are here. It’s nice to do the little projects and see all the classrooms and give her an idea of where she’s going to be. It gives us an idea of where she’s going to be. We’re going to prepare her as much as we can.”

Justin Fentress said he was impressed by the size of the school and what it has to offer.

Many attendees and all staffers wore masks, which is one of the many safety protocols in place for the start of the year. Masks will be required for everyone inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status. That is no problem for the Fentress family.

“Since covid began (Quinn’s) been in preschool wearing a mask this whole time,” Jessica Fentress said. “I know they’re going to do what’s best for the kids and try to keep everyone healthy. Whatever they decide we support it, with or without the masks.”

The district’s health and safety plan was posted on its website, phsd.k12.pa.us.

It was presented early this month at a buildings and grounds committee meeting and the board is expected to formally approve it at the Aug. 18 meeting.

Superintendent Nancy Hines said she was encouraged by the crowds at the open houses, and wants to remind parents that student safety is always the top priority.

“Based on what I see, it seems like this is a model that works for our community,” Hines said about having open houses before school starts. “That’s who the public schools are for, the community. I feel we need to be responsive for what their needs are.”

Linton Middle School Principal Sandy Baker led some of the tours at her school. She said water fountains were replaced with water bottle fill stations. The same was done at the other schools.

The cafeteria will be used at half capacity this coming year. Students exclusively ate meals in their classrooms last school year due to pandemic protocols.

Baker encouraged parents to not send their kids to class with soda and sugary drinks. Linton is expected to have 700 students in the 2021-22 school year.

One of them is Quiaura Akitoye, 12, a transfer from Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship.

Her mother, Rachel Wimbush, an elementary teacher’s aid in the district, said she wanted to show her upcoming seventh grader other educational and recreational opportunities while likely having more access and communication during the day.

Wimbush said she felt the open house focused a lot more on sixth grade than seventh, but was still impressed with what was offered.

“I’m excited about sending her here,” Wimbush said. “I like having it before the school starts because you can kind of see what you’re getting into before going in there and possibly meet teachers. I work here, so I pretty much can contact somebody if I don’t know them. … I think they’re doing all they can, and I think they’re doing really good with (covid safety measures).”

Quiaura said she is excited about participating in band and exploring other options with her new peers.