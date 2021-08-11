Cancel
Nick Jonas Is the Ultimate Cool Guy in a Printed Shirt, Rock n’ Roll Sneakers & a Leather Clutch Bag

By Jacorey Moon
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dv91K_0bOXpiCk00

Nick Jonas looks sleek and sophisticated in a summery outfit.

The “Jealous” singer was spotted leaving Casa Cruz, a restaurant located in Notting Hill, London, on Tuesday. For the ensemble, Jonas wore a revere-style button-down shirt that incorporated an intricate cream-colored print on a bright blue base. He paired the top with sleek black pants and accented the entire look with a black pouch in addition to a few silver and gold jewelry pieces.

As for footwear, Jonas broke out a pair of black Vans featuring a vinyl record print positioned on a mint green upper. The bold kicks come from the Wacko Maria x Vault by Vans collaboration and complemented Jonas’s outfit by adding a pop of color harmonious with the already eccentric nature of his top.

Vans sneakers are staples with celebs like A$AP Rocky, Zendaya and Kendall Jenner alike having sported the shoes in the past. Known for their comfort and ability to relax any refined look, they gain their “cool” appeal from being a shoe originally marketed towards skateboarders and the subculture.

When it comes to Jonas’ essential style, he tends to fancy trendy and staple silhouettes that help to amplify his rockstar persona. Styles like oversized suiting, sleek leather jackets, edgy jeans and printed separates are some of his go-to’s. When dressed to the nines, Jonas wears sharps tuxedos and vibrant-colored suits that make statements and elevates the conversation of menswear.

The “Chains” singer is no stranger to the fashion industry and has held fashion campaigns with brands like John Varvatos and has collaborated with brands like Creative Reaction, the creative shoe brand, in the past.

Slip on a pair of Vans sneakers and add a sleek, relaxed look to your last few summer outfits of the year, inspired by Nick Jonas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XExLn_0bOXpiCk00
CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $60 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Yydb_0bOXpiCk00
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Goodfellow & Co Phillip Twin Gore Sneakers,$19.99 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tu8PN_0bOXpiCk00
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans BMX Old Skool Pro Sneakers, $74.95 .

Click through the gallery to see Nick Jonas’s penchant for monochromatic dressing.

