High School

Grand Valley Christian begins new season after receiving unprecedented spotlight in 2020

MLive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Valley Christian’s Patriots are set to kick off its 22nd season on Aug. 21 in Ohio. Never has the West Michigan-based homeschool program received the attention that it did last year when the Patriots were briefly the only game in town. The coronavirus pandemic brought all Michigan High School Athletic Association-sanctioned teams to a halt after the first week of practice in 2020, delaying the start of the season.

