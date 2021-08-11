Grand Valley Christian begins new season after receiving unprecedented spotlight in 2020

CONWAY SPRINGS – A brand new season is ready to begin for Sumner County Youth Rodeo.All six events over the next three months will be held at the Conway Springs Rodeo Arena, located on the northwest corner of the city.Sumner County Youth Rodeo was created about five years ago and is affiliated with the Conway Springs Saddle Club. Between 20 and 25 children participated last year, and organizer Eric Baggs hopes to see 30 to 35 kids this season. Participants come from Su...