‘Spin’: Avantika Impresses Crush With Music Taste In Clip For Disney Channel Movie

EXCLUSIVE: A new jam brings a couple of music-lovers together in an exclusive clip for Manjari Makijany’s Disney Channel movie Spin. On Wednesday Disney Channel exclusively revealed to Deadline a clip from the upcoming DJ film starring Avantika as 15-year-old Rhea Kumar. Written by Carley Steiner and Josh Cagan, Spin follows Rhea, an Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Rhea’s life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family. However, everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.