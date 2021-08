Arlington County plans to resurface a stretch of N. Lynn Street in Rosslyn to improve the driving and cycling experience. The project is part of the county’s annual effort to resurface about 100 lane miles of roadway, prioritizing those in the most need of upgrades and those adjacent to development, schools or county-led capital projects. It is the second of two “complete streets” resurfacing projects proposed for 2021, the other being changes to Wilson Blvd in the Bluemont neighborhood.