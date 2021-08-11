Fed's George says it's time to 'dial back the settings' on monetary policy

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a robust pace, signaling it is time to start dialing back the support provided through monetary policy, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Wednesday.

Strong support offered through fiscal and monetary policy helped to usher the economy out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but less aid is needed now that many consumers have stockpiled cash and the labor market is rebounding, George said.

“With the recovery underway, a transition from extraordinary monetary policy accommodation to more neutral settings must follow,” George said in remarks prepared for a virtual seminar organized by the National Association for Business Economics.

“Today’s tight economy ... certainly does not call for a tight monetary policy, but it does signal that the time has come to dial back the settings.”

U.S. economic growth may “step down” now that the boost from fiscal aid has peaked, but the rebound is likely to remain “robust,” George said. She said she expects the labor market to recover at a rapid pace as schools reopen and enhanced unemployment benefits expire. George said she expects inflation will moderate.

But a rise in coronavirus infections caused by the contagious Delta variant could make consumers cautious or lead to renewed restrictions, potentially slowing the recovery, George said. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Paul Simao)