Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo Lead 2021 MTV VMA Nominations

By Tomás Mier
Posted by 
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTied in third for most nominations are Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon. On Wednesday, MTV announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards and the list features some of 2020 and 2021's biggest artists! Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the list with seven and six nods, respectively, but are followed closely behind by seven artists with five nominations.

People

People

Celebritieskiss951.com

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos of All of His 6 Siblings

Justin Bieber shared new photos of his younger siblings alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in celebration of half-sister Bay’s 3rd birthday. Bieber, 27, shared photos outside surrounded with all of his “familia.” In one photo, he and Hailey, 24, can be seen smiling in front of pastel balloons with the birthday girl, whose birthday was yesterday (August 16), Hollywood Life reports.
Celebrities921wrou.com

The 2021 MTV VMA Nominations

The nominations for the 2021 MTV VMA’s are out. Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are leading the nominations. Justin has 7 noms including nominations for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Megan has 6 noms including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Drake, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Billie Eilish, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo all have 5 nominations.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug Among Latest iHeartRadio ‘Titanium Award’ Recipients

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior and Chris Brown are the latest artists to receive iHeartRadio’s “Titanium Award” for reaching one billion total audience spins in 2021. Grande reached the milestone with her song “Positions,” with Brown and Young Thug following with “Go Crazy,” Lipa with “Levitating” and 24kGoldn and Dior with “Mood.” The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This measures total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming...
MusicMiddletown Press

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Spends Fifth Straight Week Atop RS 100

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” tops the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart for a fifth consecutive week, becoming only the second song to do so this year, after Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.” During the week of August 6th through August 12th, “Stay” saw over 26 million on-demand audio streams in the U.S.
Musicedm.com

Skrillex Reunites With Justin Bieber for New Collab With Don Toliver

Skrillex and Justin Bieber have officially reunited. The two contemporary music powerhouses are set to drop a brand new collab this Friday, August 20th. They've tapped famed "After Party" rapper Don Toliver to contribute vocals, signaling a hip-pop song on the horizon. The Biebs and Skrillex were spotted in the...
Musicat40.com

Ariana Grande, Young Thug & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins

The fans have been listening on iHeartRadio and now, some of their favorite artists have reached a new milestone for some of their biggest hits. iHeartMedia is presenting several artists with the Titanium Award to celebrate reaching a threshold of 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit song in 2021. These superstars and their respective songs include Ariana Grande with "positions," Chris Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy," Dua Lipa with "Levitating" and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with "Mood."
Celebritieswirx.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde performing at MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker will play his new single “Papercuts,” while the “Royals” artist will be delivering an “explosive world premiere” off her new album Solar Power. Both MGK and Lorde are nominated for...
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

VMAs 2021: 6 artists who could make history include J Balvin, Drake, BTS …

The 2021 VMA nominations are out, and there are a lot of records that could be broken at the 37th edition of these awards. From potential firsts for Cardi B, J Balvin and Drake, to historic repeats by BTS and The Weeknd, let’s see what milestones could be achieved this year. SEE2021 VMA nominations list: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo among top MTV Video Music Awards nominees BTS Nominated for Best Pop, BTS’ “Butter” could make them only the third act to win the category back-to-back. The only other artists who have done so are NSYNC in 2000 (“Bye Bye Bye”)...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, others to perform at 2021 VMAs

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): This year's biggest stars will be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!As per Variety, on Wednesday, MTV announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde will all be among the performers at the 2021 VMAs. Many more...
MusicElite Daily

These 12 Songs About Falling Out Of Love Capture All The Feels

It’s never easy to lose someone you love, especially if you thought that you were going to be with that person forever. Losing someone special can leave you feeling quite sad and confused, and sometimes, the only way to ease the pain of falling out of love is through music. So many artists have written incredible songs about the experience of realizing they’re no longer in love with someone, so if you needs some songs to listen to when you’ve fallen out of love (or suspect you’re in the process of doing so), then I’ve got your perfect playlist.
MusicDJBooth

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Lizzo, Wizkid, & NLE Choppa Released the Best Songs This Week. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Camila Cabello reveals her friendship struggle

Camila Cabello "never had any friends" during her younger years. The 24-year-old singer admits that her jam-packed working schedule has made it tough for her to establish strong friendships over the years. The brunette beauty - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - shared: "I've been [working]...

