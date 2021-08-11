Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo Lead 2021 MTV VMA Nominations
Tied in third for most nominations are Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon. On Wednesday, MTV announced the nominees for this year's Video Music Awards and the list features some of 2020 and 2021's biggest artists! Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion lead the list with seven and six nods, respectively, but are followed closely behind by seven artists with five nominations.people.com
