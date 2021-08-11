Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 377 New Cases

CBS Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 377 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths over the past 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 188 are confirmed and 189 are probable cases.

There have been 7,417 total hospitalizations and 104,807 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,015.

