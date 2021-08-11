League of Legends Season 2022 Is Bringing Dragon Changes, Reworked Runes, and More
Riot Games shared some of the first details about plans for League of Legends’ 2022 Preseason period this week, plans that include changes to the game’s dragon system, some updated runes, new items, and more. These changes encompass a number of different areas of League, but that’s because there’s no overarching “theme” with this next preseason compared to what we’ve seen from past seasonal updates like the Mythic Forge Update. Riot has instead chosen to strengthen some of the changes made in past preseason updates.comicbook.com
