Billy Idol on How Becoming a Grandfather Has Changed His Life: 'It Opens You Up Emotionally'

The high-pitched emergency alarm blares endlessly in the background. I’m with my whole family, and we are all in a panic, gathering our things and heading to our van, parked just outside the door. While my family members gather pictures, clothes, and sentimental items, I stuff my bag with canned goods and all the weapons and tools I had stored in the back of our house for this exact moment. Deep down, I’d always known this was coming. I gather my family into the van, and tell them to protect all of the supplies that we have while I go with my brother to see what supplies we can get for our journey. By the time we return from a ransacked grocery story, we find everyone sitting bereft on the porch, van-less and weapon-less. Slowly the ground begins to rumble, shake, and separate. I drop to my knees in desperation and let out a scream. That’s when I woke up from this nightmare, the scream still stuck in my throat.